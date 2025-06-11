Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Cigna Group FY2026 Earnings

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for The Cigna Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $33.06 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.77 per share.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $313.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.81. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.