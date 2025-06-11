Brokers Offer Predictions for BCYC FY2026 Earnings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCYC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCYC stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,087,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,910 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.