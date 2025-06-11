Brokers Set Expectations for Sprinklr FY2027 Earnings

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 84,010 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $726,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,695. Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 260,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 445,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

