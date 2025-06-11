Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $118.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Cim LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,585,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,278,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

