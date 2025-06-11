Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$13.25. Approximately 2,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.10.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HOM.U
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -9.56%.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
