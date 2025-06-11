Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

