California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,282 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMRX stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The business had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.