California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 24,209 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,209 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 2.58. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.