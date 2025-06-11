California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 97.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ScanSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.4%

ScanSource stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.