California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 970 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,465,000 after buying an additional 276,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $948.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

