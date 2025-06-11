California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 751.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE CWT opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

