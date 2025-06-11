Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Cameco from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.92.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$87.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.85. The company has a market cap of C$38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$93.22.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

