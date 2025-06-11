Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.92.

About Cameco

TSE CCO opened at C$87.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$93.22. The company has a market cap of C$38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.85.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

