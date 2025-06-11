Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO
Cameco Trading Down 4.7%
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Trading Halts Explained
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.