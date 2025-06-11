Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Enovix FY2026 Earnings

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Enovix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Get Enovix alerts:

ENVX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after buying an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,712,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.