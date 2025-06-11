Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on NVIDIA FY2026 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,614,169 shares of company stock worth $366,510,238. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

