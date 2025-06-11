Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Analog Devices FY2026 Earnings

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.57 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

ADI stock opened at $233.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.19 and its 200 day moving average is $210.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $10,212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

