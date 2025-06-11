Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates DoorDash FY2026 Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan expects that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

DASH stock opened at $214.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 796.19 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $220.88.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total transaction of $266,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,030 shares of company stock valued at $59,433,406 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

