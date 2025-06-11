Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates ECARX FY2026 Earnings

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ECARX in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. The consensus estimate for ECARX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.18 million.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ECARX in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock.

ECARX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. ECARX has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $600.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECARX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ECARX by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

