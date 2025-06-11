Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates GH Research FY2026 Earnings

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for GH Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will earn ($1.72) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GH Research Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $668.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.97. GH Research has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GH Research by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,944,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,599,000 after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GH Research by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,858,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 663,100 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,009,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 1,416,439 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GH Research in the first quarter worth about $8,272,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

