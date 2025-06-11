Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Alector FY2026 Earnings

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alector in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALEC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Alector Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Alector has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alector by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alector by 370.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Alector by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

