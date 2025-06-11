Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts AUPH FY2026 Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.