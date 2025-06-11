Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts DNLI FY2026 Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

