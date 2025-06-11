Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts HubSpot FY2026 Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for HubSpot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet anticipates that the software maker will earn $3.34 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.71.

HUBS opened at $580.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,454.33, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

