Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts AARD FY2026 Earnings

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will earn ($2.52) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01).
Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ AARD opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63. Aardvark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
About Aardvark Therapeutics
Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
