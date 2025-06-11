Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts AARD FY2026 Earnings

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will earn ($2.52) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aardvark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aardvark Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aardvark Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aardvark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AARD opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63. Aardvark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

