Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts FATE FY2026 Earnings

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FATE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

