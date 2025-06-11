Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Freshworks FY2026 Earnings

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Freshworks in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freshworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $72,195.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,961.95. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $27,357.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,028. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,248 shares of company stock worth $507,413 over the last ninety days. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Freshworks by 1,385.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

