Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on APLS FY2026 Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.05.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,130,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,778,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

