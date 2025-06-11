Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on IDYA FY2026 Earnings

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.04.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.