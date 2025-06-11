Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Maplebear FY2026 Earnings

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maplebear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CART. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of CART opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,640 shares of company stock worth $843,579. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

