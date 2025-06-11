Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day moving average is $131.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.57.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.