Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

CCL opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

