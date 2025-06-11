CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114,610 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

CarParts.com Price Performance

PRTS opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $147.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.14 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%.

CarParts.com Profile

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.