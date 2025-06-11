Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $61.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Celanese by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Celanese by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Celanese has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.