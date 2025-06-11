Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.42. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

