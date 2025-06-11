Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.42. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.
About Cellnex Telecom
Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.