Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 164.70 ($2.22). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 163.35 ($2.21), with a volume of 28,360,467 shares changing hands.

Centrica Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The company has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,879.60 ($2,537.60). Also, insider Sue Whalley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £14,900 ($20,116.11). In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,464. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

