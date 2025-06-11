Chardan Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $33.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $979,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,353.26. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $246,461.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,123.20. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,257. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

