ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

ChargePoint stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. The business had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

