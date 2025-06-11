Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $20.75. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.31.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
