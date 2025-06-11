Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 309.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

