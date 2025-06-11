Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,912,000 after purchasing an additional 619,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,372 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,435,000 after purchasing an additional 264,828 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

