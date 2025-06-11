Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,432. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.