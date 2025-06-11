Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 8.9%.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.