Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Separately, Crcm LP purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ BNR opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.90.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
