Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,771 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.91 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Heritage Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

