Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Down 2.9%
MNDR opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $13.36.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Profile
