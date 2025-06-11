Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Down 2.9%

MNDR opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Profile

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

