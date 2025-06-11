Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
FTF stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $6.83.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.