Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

