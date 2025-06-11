Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.00 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 1.8%

CPAC opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $497.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $134.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

