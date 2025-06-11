Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Separately, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 2.0%
HTCR stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.
About HeartCore Enterprises
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
