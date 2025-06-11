Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ DUOT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.27.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 271.06% and a negative net margin of 143.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

