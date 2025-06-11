Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,197 MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $370,000.

Insider Transactions at MacKenzie Realty Capital

In other news, CEO Robert E. Dixon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,062.16. This represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 53,828 shares of company stock worth $88,138 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ:MKZR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

MacKenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.11%.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Profile

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

